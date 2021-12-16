Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Update

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Advancement by 203.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement in the second quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement in the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MACC remained flat at $$9.73 on Thursday. 21,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,260. Mission Advancement has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

