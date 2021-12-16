Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $35.25. 1,013,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,126. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Zurn Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 30,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,106,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $544,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 961,200 shares of company stock worth $34,670,928 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

