Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Boosts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises 1.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $21,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $166.98 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.91 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion and a PE ratio of -13.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 95,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $17,063,927.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,413 shares of company stock valued at $204,141,683 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

