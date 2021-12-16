Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up approximately 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 180,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $624,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,267 shares of company stock worth $13,135,771 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Zendesk stock opened at $99.45 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.