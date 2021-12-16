Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $1.74 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Biogen by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after buying an additional 189,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Biogen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after buying an additional 75,020 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $237.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.24. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

