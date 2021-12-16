Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $1.74 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Biogen by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after buying an additional 189,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Biogen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after buying an additional 75,020 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Biogen stock opened at $237.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.24. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55.
Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
