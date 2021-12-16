Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Makes New Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 56,340 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after buying an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after buying an additional 1,733,677 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,896,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,154,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBBY opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

