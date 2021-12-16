Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 4,099 Shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in GigCapital4 were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIG. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT GIG opened at $8.43 on Thursday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GigCapital4 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

GigCapital4 Profile

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.