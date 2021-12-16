Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.9% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Boeing by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 211,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $46,455,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.29. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

