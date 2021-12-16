Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $6.73 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.88 and its 200-day moving average is $161.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

