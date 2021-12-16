Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases Shares of 1,077,790 CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,077,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,000. CENAQ Energy comprises about 1.1% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth about $452,000.

CENQU opened at $10.20 on Thursday. CENAQ Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26.

