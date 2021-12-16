Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 131 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $389.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.56 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

