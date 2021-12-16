MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.54) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 910 ($12.03) to GBX 900 ($11.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 730.28 ($9.65) on Thursday. MJ Gleeson has a 12-month low of GBX 684 ($9.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 910 ($12.03). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 763.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 813.29. The company has a market capitalization of £425.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider James Thomson bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.51) per share, for a total transaction of £23,055 ($30,467.82). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,950 shares of company stock worth $2,345,344.

MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

