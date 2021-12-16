MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.00.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after buying an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after purchasing an additional 123,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 8.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,683,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.56. 9,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,646. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.41. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

