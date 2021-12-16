Model N (NYSE:MODN) Shares Gap Up to $28.90

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $30.12. Model N shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 267 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Model N alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Model N by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,464,000 after buying an additional 34,832 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth approximately $696,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 3.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 664,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.