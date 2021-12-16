Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total value of $1,592,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $1,365,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,328,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00.

MRNA opened at $283.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

