Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total value of $1,592,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $1,365,050.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00.
- On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,328,550.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00.
MRNA opened at $283.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
