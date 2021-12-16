Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 86.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 52.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $348,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $283.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.13.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,250 shares of company stock valued at $141,524,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

