Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,869 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

PCOR opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $91.54. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 17,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,434,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637 over the last three months.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

