Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 487.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,104,000 after purchasing an additional 813,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,895,000 after purchasing an additional 683,465 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

