Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GWG were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GWG during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWGH opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29. GWG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

