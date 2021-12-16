Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX opened at $240.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.76 and a 200-day moving average of $263.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

