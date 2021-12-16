Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after buying an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,067,000 after buying an additional 208,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

NYSE ECL opened at $229.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.