Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.68

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.68 and traded as low as $109.45. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $109.45, with a volume of 71 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04.

About Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

