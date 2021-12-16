MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 15,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,719,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

MGI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $718.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.45.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.