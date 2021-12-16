MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading 13% Higher

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) shares traded up 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.91. 18,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,154,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

