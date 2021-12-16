Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.17. 60,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,953. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

