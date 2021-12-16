Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 165,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.65. 10,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

