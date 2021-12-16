Montecito Bank & Trust Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

VZ stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.06. 172,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,156,305. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

