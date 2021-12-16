Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

HON traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $210.71. 12,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,267. The firm has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.