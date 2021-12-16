Montecito Bank & Trust Takes $1.95 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,748. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

