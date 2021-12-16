Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,356.39

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,356.39 ($31.14) and traded as high as GBX 2,476.95 ($32.73). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,425 ($32.05), with a volume of 78,533 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.36) to GBX 2,250 ($29.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,362.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,356.38.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

