Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.95.

IS opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

