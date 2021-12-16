Morgan Stanley Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $633.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $633.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $502.21. 5,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,319. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.89. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,723 shares of company stock worth $33,365,601 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MongoDB by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

