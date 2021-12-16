Morgan Stanley Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $395.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $387.00 to $395.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $351.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.28 and a 200-day moving average of $310.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,150. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

