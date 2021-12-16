Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of Domino’s Pizza worth $250,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 44,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 29.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DPZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.12.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $523.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.34 and its 200-day moving average is $494.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

