Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Rockwell Automation worth $243,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $351.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,371 shares of company stock worth $9,024,150. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

