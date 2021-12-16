Morgan Stanley Has $214.54 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Sysco worth $214,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

