Morgan Stanley Lowers Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arkema from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Arkema from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $134.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.25. Arkema has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $141.80.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. Analysts predict that Arkema will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

