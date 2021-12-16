Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.14% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $220,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

SOXX stock opened at $540.50 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $366.97 and a 52-week high of $551.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

