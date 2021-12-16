Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.11. The stock had a trading volume of 217,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,846,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $63.35 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

