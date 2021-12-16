Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,325,741 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $257,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,749,000 after buying an additional 1,750,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after acquiring an additional 788,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 171.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 574,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,794,000 after acquiring an additional 362,735 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

IFF opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.