Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,004,727.53 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.89, for a total value of $3,004,727.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $332.29 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.78.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

