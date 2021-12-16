Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 46.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 198,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,093,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 67.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.14 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.55 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $450.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

