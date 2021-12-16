MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the November 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other MoSys news, Director Robert Y. Iv Newell bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MoSys by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,143 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MoSys by 62.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MoSys by 129.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,359 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOSY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 1,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,884. The company has a market cap of $36.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. MoSys has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 97.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

