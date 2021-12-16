MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after acquiring an additional 589,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 3.56.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

