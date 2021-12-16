MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €215.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective from UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($270.79) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €208.93 ($234.75).

Shares of MTX opened at €168.00 ($188.76) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($181.52) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($252.70). The company has a 50-day moving average of €187.01 and a 200 day moving average of €198.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

