Nancy Hawthorne Sells 5,223 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nancy Hawthorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 157.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 123,305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 87.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $178,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

