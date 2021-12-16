Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post sales of $168.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.60 million and the highest is $169.37 million. Natera reported sales of $112.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $622.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $625.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $766.25 million, with estimates ranging from $752.37 million to $788.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

NTRA traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.23. 823,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 1-year low of $82.63 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,178 shares of company stock worth $14,070,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

