National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.28.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.53. The company had a trading volume of 426,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.15. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$9.96 and a 12 month high of C$16.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 32.29.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

