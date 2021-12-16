National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,198 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 77,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 282,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

