Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the November 15th total of 914,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NTCO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 1,148,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

